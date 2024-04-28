Mateo went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

Mateo has seen limited playing time this season, though he could get more looks after Jackson Holliday was sent down to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. Through 35 plate appearances, Mateo is slashing .250/.314/.406 with four steals, one RBI, five runs scored and five doubles. He's unlikely to take a full-time role from Jordan Westburg, Ramon Urias or Cedric Mullins, but Mateo offers utility value and speed while playing primarily versus left-handed pitchers.