Mateo will be a member of the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo will be a part of the major-league roster to open the 2024 campaign according to manager Brandon Hyde. The shortstop produced an impressive .343 average with two homers, eight RBI, six runs and a stolen base over 35 at-bats in 14 games this spring. With Gunnar Henderson likely to handle the majority of the work at shortstop this season, Mateo will seemingly operate as a platoon option to begin 2024.