Lester was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Lester lost his spot on the 26-man roster with Cedric Mullins (groin) returning from the injured list. Over 23 plate appearances with the Orioles, Lester hit .182 with four RBI and a 1:7 BB:K across 11 games. If Baltimore needs another bench bat in the future, he'll likely be an option to fill a utility role.