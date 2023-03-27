The Orioles reassigned Lester to minor-league camp Monday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Though he ultimately fell short in his bid for a reserve role on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Lester stuck around in big-league camp longer than many anticipated heading into spring training. The 28-year-old Lester, who was able to make his MLB debut late in the 2022 season with Detroit after slugging 29 home runs for Triple-A Toledo, slashed .291/.339/.455 with five extra-base hits over his 23 Grapefruit League games this spring. Lester will likely settle into a near-everyday role at Triple-A Norfolk, seeing action at both corner-infield and corner-outfield spots.