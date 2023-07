The Orioles designated Lester for assignment Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After acquiring Shintaro Fujinami in a trade with Oakland on Wednesday, the Orioles were forced to push Lester off the 40-man roster to make room for Fujinami. Lester is slashing .273/.326/.504 with 15 homers and 62 RBI through 291 plate appearances in Triple-A this season and could certainly be claimed off waivers in the next few days.