Lester agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lester's contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, though the 29-year-old is likely a long shot to make the Opening Day roster and is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Omaha. The first baseman appeared in 11 games in the majors for the Orioles in 2023 but otherwise spent the bulk of the season at Triple-A Norfolk, slashing .257/.307/.475 with 23 home runs and 87 RBI over 469 plate appearances.