Orioles director of player development Matt Blood said Akin (finger) will start Friday for Triple-A Norfolk, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

While he was gearing up for the minor-league season at the Orioles' alternate site in Bowie, Akin sustained a gash on his left index finger that required stitches, but he appears to have bounced back quickly. He could face a limited pitch count in his 2021 debut Friday, but Akin should be an option to join the big club if the Orioles require another starter at some point this summer.