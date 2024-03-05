Akin has struck out four and walked one without allowing a hit or a run over four innings across three Grapefruit League games.

Akin and Jonathan Heasley appear to be in contention for a multi-inning spot in the Orioles' bullpen. Both players will likely feature at times this season, though neither is set for a fantasy-friendly role. Akin struggled with a 6.85 ERA over 23.2 innings last season and ended the year with a back injury, which doesn't appear to be a concern in 2024. His 2.95 FIP and .434 BABIP in 2023 suggest he was vastly unlucky, which could lead to a bounce-back campaign ahead.