Akin (back) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The move was made in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Austin Voth (elbow) , who was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Akin made a rehab appearance back on Aug. 3 but hasn't pitched since, which signals that he suffered a setback. He's already missed nearly two months of action with a nagging back issue.