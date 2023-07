Akin (back) reported to the Orioles' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Akin has been on the IL since June 30 due to lower-back discomfort but has now advanced to the final stage of his rehab program. He'll likely make an appearance in the FCL on Monday before advancing to a higher-level affiliate later in the week. Once the Orioles deem Akin ready to return from the IL, he'll presumably be ticketed for a lower-leverage role out of the bullpen.