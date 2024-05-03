Akin (1-0) allowed a run on one hit and one walk over 1.1 innings, earning the win Thursday versus the Yankees. He did not record a strikeout.

Kyle Bradish went 4.2 innings in his return from an elbow injury, failing to qualify for the win. Akin was able to get the last out of the fifth inning, and while he gave up a solo home run to Gleyber Torres in the sixth, the Orioles' lead was never in danger. Akin has been scored on in just three of his 15 appearances this season, pitching to a solid 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 15 innings while adding four holds. Akin is serving more as a regular reliever than a multi-inning option in 2024, though the southpaw can handle longer assignments when necessary.