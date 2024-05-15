Bradish did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Both runs against Bradish came on a Bo Bichette double in the third inning. The right-hander was pulled after throwing 85 pitches, as the Orioles continue to limit Bradish's pitch count after he missed the first month of the season with a strained UCL. The 27-year-old Bradish sports a 2.63 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across his first three starts (13.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Cardinals early next week.