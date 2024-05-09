Bradish tossed five innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters in a no-decision against Washington on Wednesday.

In his second start of the campaign, Bradish nudged his pitch count up a bit from 84 to 90 while completing five frames. The right-hander gave up just one run -- as he did in his first start of the season -- and racked up nine strikeouts but settled for a no-decision as both team's offenses were quiet until the latter portion of the contest. In terms of health, Bradish is still working his way back from the UCL sprain he was diagnosed with in mid-February, though he already appears to be in good form; through two starts, he's posted a 14:4 K:BB while giving up just two runs and eights hits across 9.2 innings.