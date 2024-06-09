Bradish (2-0) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out nine batters over six scoreless innings.

Bradish was given two extra days of rest after struggling against the Rays in his previous start, and the extra time off proved to be a remedy to getting him back on the track. The right-hander allowed an infield single to the first batter he faced in the outing, then retired the final 18 hitters to step up to the plate against him. Bradish is still easing his way back after missing the first month of the campaign due to an elbow injury, which explains why he was pulled after just 88 pitches, but that was enough for him to pick up both his second win and second quality start. If he returns to pitching on a regular five-day schedule, Bradish is next lined up for a tough road matchup against Atlanta.