The Orioles and Bradish (elbow) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.35 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's a nice raise for Bradish, who qualified for arbitration for the first time as a Super 2 player. The right-hander will be sidelined until around midseason of 2025 while continuing his recovery from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace.