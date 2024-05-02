The Orioles reinstated Bradish (elbow) from the 15-day injured list and will have him start Thursday's game against the Yankees at Camden Yards.

Baltimore lost Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder) to the 15-day IL on Wednesday, but they'll add two pitchers back into the rotation this week with Bradish returning Thursday and John Means (elbow) expected to take the hill Friday or Saturday in Cincinnati. Bradish was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in his pitching elbow upon reporting to spring training, but he was able to avoid surgery and has seemingly bounced back from the injury after a lengthy rest and rehab period. He closed his three-start minor-league rehab assignment on a high note last Friday with Triple-A Norfolk, striking out six over five innings and allowing one run on five hits and one walk. He built up to 77 pitches in that outing and should have only a light workload restriction in place Thursday when he makes his 2024 Orioles debut. Bradish emerged as arguably the Orioles' top starter in his second MLB season in 2023, logging a 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 168:44 K:BB across 168.2 innings.