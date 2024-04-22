Bradish (elbow) covered 3.1 innings in the second start of his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Norfolk, striking out four while allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks.

According to MLB.com, Bradish's fastball sat around 93 to 95 miles per hour in Sunday's outing as he built up to 64 pitches. Though his velocity was roughly in line with his average from the 2023 season (94.8 mph), Bradish still looks like he needs more time in the minors to regain his control and command as he makes his way back from a right UCL sprain. He spotted only 37 of his 64 pitches for strikes (57.8 percent) and hit a batter and threw a wild pitch in addition to issuing three free passes. Bradish is likely to make another rehab start for Norfolk or Double-A Bowie on Friday or Saturday before the Orioles reassess whether he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list.