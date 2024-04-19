Bradish (elbow) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bradish made his first rehab appearance Tuesday with Double-A Bowie. He threw 44 pitches and allowed just one hit over three scoreless innings while striking out four. Bradish will now move up to Triple-A Norfolk, as the right-hander continues his rehab from a partial UCL tear that kept him from pitching in spring training.