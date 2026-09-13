Bradish (7-14) took the loss Saturday, surrendering five runs on eight hits and two walks over three innings as the Orioles fell 7-3 to the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Home runs by Brett Bateman and Alejandro Kirk in the third inning helped chase Bradish from the mound after just 56 pitches (37 strikes). It's the fifth time in his last nine starts that the right-hander has failed to complete five innings, and over that winless stretch he's stumbled to a 5.83 ERA, 1.82 WHIP 32:19 K:BB in 41.2 innings while going 0-5. Bradish will try to rebound in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.