Bradish didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rockies. He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Bradish ran into his only real trouble in the second inning, when Adael Amador opened the scoring with a two-out solo homer before Zac Veen tripled and scored on Jake McCarthy's RBI single. The right-hander kept Colorado off the board over his final three frames, including working around a double and a walk in the fourth. While Bradish didn't factor into the decision, he still delivered five solid innings, all things considered. At the very least, this was a bounce-back effort after he allowed seven runs over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals the last time out. Bradish should make his next start over the weekend at home against the Red Sox.