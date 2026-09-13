The Orioles placed Bradish on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to lower-abdominal discomfort.

The right-hander surrendered five runs across three innings Saturday in Toronto and has a 6.95 ERA across his past five starts, spoiling what had been a mostly effective first half of the year. Bradish will be sidelined for the rest of the regular season but will be eligible to be reinstated for the start of the playoffs. The Orioles are just three games back of the final wild-card spot, but he may not be available even if Baltimore does manage to make the postseason.