Bradish (7-13) took the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Bradish was done in by a three-run homer in the second after Gunnar Henderson committed an error with two outs. He labored overall, though, needing 85 pitches to complete just four innings. It's been a tough second half for the 29-year-old, who owns a 4.63 ERA in nine outings since the All-Star break while failing to exceed five frames four times over that stretch. He'll take a 3.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 140:68 K:BB across 152 innings this season into a road matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.