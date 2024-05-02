Bradish did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Bradish had to contend with some traffic Thursday, though he'd ultimately hold the Yankees to one run on Anthony Rizzo's two-out RBI single in the third inning. Overall, it was an encouraging debut from Bradish after he'd missed the first month of the season with a partially torn UCL -- he averaged 95 MPH with his sinker while inducing six whiffs on his slider, both in line with his numbers from last year. It remains to be seen if the Orioles will allow Bradish to work deeper into the game in his next start. He's currently scheduled for a road matchup with the Nationals.