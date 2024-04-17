Bradish (elbow) yielded just one hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Bowie on Tuesday.
Bradish needed just 44 pitches to cruise through his three frames and was hitting 95-to-96 mph on the radar gun, per Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com. It's a terrific first step for the right-hander as he works his way back from a partial UCL tear in his right elbow. Bradish will need a handful of rehab outings before rejoining the Orioles' rotation.
