Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Bradish (elbow) is returning to the to the Orioles' rotation, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Bradish's return to the starting rotation couldn't come soon enough for the Orioles with John Means (forearm) and Tyler Wells (elbow) both on the 15-day IL. Bradish made three rehab starts while progressing through a right UCL sprain that landed him on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the season. He pitched well in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over five frames, and the 27-year-old is ready to make his next start in the majors. The right-hander could rejoin Baltimore as part of a six-man rotation, with Hyde noting that "everything is up on the table right now."