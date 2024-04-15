Bradish (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Tuesday.

It had been reported that Bradish was set to start a rehab assignment this week, and now the exact day and location has been revealed. He's slated for 2-to-3 innings and/or 40-to-50 pitches Tuesday, per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. The right-hander's rehab from a partial UCL tear has come along as well as could be expected, but it's basically the start of spring training for him, so he could need most, if not all, of his 30-day rehab window before rejoining the Orioles' rotation.