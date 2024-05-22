Bradish allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings Tuesday versus the Cardinals before the game was suspended due to inclement weather in the sixth inning.

Bradish likely had more in the tank after throwing 74 pitches (52 strikes), but there's virtually no chance he pitches when play resumes Wednesday. Bradish has looked dialed in through four starts so far, but he's yet to pitch past the fifth inning after having his workload managed following a UCL strain that shelved him for the first month of the season. The right-hander is at a 2.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 18.2 innings so far. Bradish is lined up to make his next start on the road against the White Sox, a favorable spot for him to potentially earn his first quality start of 2024.