Bradish came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Rays, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest, but he mostly got pecked to death as only one of the hits off him went for extra bases, a triple by Yandy Diaz in the second inning. Bradish got more than enough run support to avoid his first loss of the season, however. He'll take a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB through 28.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.