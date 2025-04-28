Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Bradish (elbow) completed another bullpen session Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bradish has been throwing side sessions for more than two weeks, and though he's checked out fine so far, the Orioles haven't determined when he might be ready to take the next step forward in his rehab program by facing hitters. The right-hander is expected to be ready to make his 2025 debut at some point in the second half of the season, assuming he hits no snags in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last June.