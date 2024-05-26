Bradish (1-0) earned the win over the White Sox on Sunday, pitching seven no-hit and scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out 11.

The start of the game was delayed due to rain, but that didn't throw Bradish out of his rhythm. He threw 63 of 103 pitches for strikes while generating 13 whiffs. While the four walks were a season high for the right-hander, it's nothing to be concerned about given his overall dominance in the contest. He's now at a 1.75 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through 25.2 innings across five starts this season. Bradish is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rays.