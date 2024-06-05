The Orioles are considering pushing Bradish's next scheduled start back a day to Friday in Tampa Bay, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Cade Povich is slated to join Baltimore's taxi squad and looks to be in line to make his major-league debut Thursday in Toronto, which had been Bradish's turn. It does not appear Bradish is battling any physical issue, but rather the team is simply looking to give him a little extra rest. Bradish is coming off his worst start of the season, having allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.2 frames against the Rays on Saturday.