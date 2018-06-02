Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Rehabbing at Triple-A
Sardinas (back) has made two rehab appearances at Triple-A Norfolk, going 0-for-6 at the dish during those contests.
The infielder has been sidelined since late April with a sore back, so he may need to put in a few more games in the minors before the Orioles sign off on his return from the disabled list. Sardinas is expected to serve as a utility man for Baltimore once activated.
