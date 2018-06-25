Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Shifts to 60-day DL
Sardinas (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Sardinas has already been out for 57 days, so the move likely won't delay his return, as he still doesn't have a clear timetable. He was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Tim Beckham (groin) to be activated from the 60-day disabled list.
