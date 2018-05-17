Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Nearing game action at extended spring
Sardinas (back) is close to playing in games at extended spring training, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Sardinas has been on the shelf since the end of April with a back injury, but he's apparently shown improvement and is nearing a return to game action. It's unclear if Sardinas will require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Orioles, leaving his return date up in the air. With Jonathan Schoop healthy and back in action, Sardinas isn't even guaranteed to stick with the big cub once he's activated.
