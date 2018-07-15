Orioles' Manny Machado: Exits early as precaution
Machado went hit a solo home run and walked in his two plate appearances during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers before departing the game after four innings.
Machado was spotted on the on-deck circle in the bottom of the fourth and was called back to the dugout, with Jace Peterson. The early exit in a two-run game fueled speculation that the Orioles might have formally agreed to trade Machado to another team, but that apparently wasn't the case. Instead, Machado was taken out for precautionary purposes, according to Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun, with the Orioles reluctant to expose him any further to the rainy conditions that hit Camden Yards. Machado will thus remain a member of the Orioles as he prepares for his fourth All-Star Game appearance, but expect him to don different colors before the end of the month.
