The Padres placed Machado on the paternity list Monday.
Machado could miss up to three games while awaiting the birth of his child. He's slashing .260/.324/.417 with four home runs and 12 RBI over 105 plate appearances to start the season. The Padres recalled infielder Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move, and Jurickson Profar is getting the start at designated hitter Monday.
