Machado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

San Diego managed just three hits as a team, and the club's only run came on Machado's fourth-inning solo blast. The long ball snapped a 13-game homerless stretch for the veteran slugger, who had also gone deep just once across his previous 34 contests. Machado's current .717 OPS is on pace to be the lowest mark of his long career, though he's still provided some decent counting stats with 25 homers, 70 runs and 76 RBI through 138 contests. He's now reached the 25-homer mark in every season since 2015 with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.