Machado (personal) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Since Machado has already spent the maximum three days on the paternity list, he needs to be activated Thursday, but the Padres have yet to officially announce the move. Even if the Padres add Machado back to the 26-man roster Thursday, he'll still be available only as a bench player before likely making his return to the lineup against the Phillies this weekend, when the team returns to San Diego. Jurickson Profar will serve as the Friars' designated hitter Thursday.
More News
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Lands on paternity list•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Goes yard again Sunday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Belts homer Friday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Elbow still not feeling 100 percent•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Remains weeks away from playing 3B•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Plates three runs Sunday•