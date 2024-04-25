Machado (personal) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Since Machado has already spent the maximum three days on the paternity list, he needs to be activated Thursday, but the Padres have yet to officially announce the move. Even if the Padres add Machado back to the 26-man roster Thursday, he'll still be available only as a bench player before likely making his return to the lineup against the Phillies this weekend, when the team returns to San Diego. Jurickson Profar will serve as the Friars' designated hitter Thursday.