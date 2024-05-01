Machado went 1-for-5 with a three-run double in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Reds.

Machado stepped up to the plate in the fifth with the bases juiced and cleared them all with a double to center field. That was his first extra-base hit since April 14 and his first multi-RBI game since April 12. He's tallied a hit in four of his five games since being reinstated from the paternity list and is now slashing .250/.304/.388 with four homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs and a 9:29 BB:K in 125 plate appearances.