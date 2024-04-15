Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Machado opened up the scoring with a deep drive to center field in the fourth off James Paxton and later singled and scored in the sixth. Sunday was the first time since April 6 he did not strike out and he's now riding an eight-game hit streak while slashing .333/.371/.545 with two homers, three RBI and seven runs scored over that span.