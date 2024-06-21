Machado went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Thursday's win over Milwaukee.

Machado jumped on a four-seamer from Bryse Wilson with two outs in the bottom of the first and sent it into the stands in right field to put San Diego up 3-1. The third baseman would also add a single in the contest, giving him his third multi-hit performance in his last four games. Machado is now up to seven homers on the season, though Thursday's long ball was only his second since May 3 in Arizona.