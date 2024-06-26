Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Nationals.

Machado has gone 14-for-38 (.368) over his last 10 contests, adding two homers and eight RBI in that span. The third baseman opened the scoring when he took MacKenzie Gore deep in the first inning Tuesday. Machado is still playing catch-up after a slow start to the campaign, but he's up to a .260/.314/.389 slash line with eight homers, 40 RBI, 34 runs scored and five stolen bases through 76 contests. His .703 OPS is the highest it's been since May 5.