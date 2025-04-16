Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

The blast shouldn't have happened, as Machado popped up two balls in foul territory during the same at-bat, but he got reprieves each time when they were dropped by Kyle Tucker and Gage Workman. Machado took full advantage of the extra chance, driving the ninth pitch he saw from Shota Imanaga over the fence in left-center field. It was Machado's second long ball of the season in 18 games, and the 32-year-old has had an overall strong start to the campaign, slashing .313/.387/.507 with six steals, seven RBI and 16 runs.