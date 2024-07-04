Machado went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Machado has picked up the pace in the power department with five homers over his last 12 contests. He's batting .354 (17-for-48) in that span while adding 14 RBI. The third baseman is up to .264/.314/.411 slash line with 11 homers, 47 RBI, 39 runs scored and five stolen bases over 82 contests. Considering he's exceeded 30 homers seven times in his career, it shouldn't be surprising if he has a big second half in 2024, though his slow start could prevent him from reaching that milestone this year.