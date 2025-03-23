Machado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a Cactus League win against the Reds on Saturday.

Machado accounted for the only run in the contest with a 389-foot solo shot in the seventh inning. It was the veteran slugger's second long ball of the spring, and just his third RBI. Machado is slashing a modest .200/.250/.433 during the exhibition slate, but unlike last spring, he's been able to play the field regularly. He was limited to DH duties during most of the first month of the regular season last year after undergoing offseason elbow surgery, but that issue is long behind him, and Machado is slated to start at the hot corner on Opening Day next Thursday.