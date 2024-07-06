Machado went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and three total runs scored in Friday's 10-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Padres blew a five-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, but Machado saved the day with his walk-off blast. He had started to go cold, going 2-for-15 over his previous four games, but he's now slugged five homers and added 11 RBI over his last nine contests. The third baseman is at a .270/.320/.425 slash line with 12 long balls, 49 RBI, 42 runs scored and five stolen bases through 84 games this season.