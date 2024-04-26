Machado (personal) was added to the active roster and is starting at third base for Friday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado was placed on the paternity list Monday and ended up missing the Padres' last four games. What's notable about Friday's game is that Machado is starting at third base for the first time since getting surgery on his right elbow in October, while Graham Pauley serves as the designated hitter. Machado's return is a welcome one with rookie Jackson Merrill missing his second straight game due to a lingering groin issue. Machado is slashing .260/.324/.417 with four home runs and 12 RBI over 105 plate appearances to start the season.