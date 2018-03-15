Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out 3-to-4 weeks with quad strain
Trumbo is dealing with a Grade 2 quadriceps strain and will be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Trumbo picked up the quad injury earlier in the month, and while it was originally thought to be minor, an MRI on Thursday revealed the slugger was dealing with something more serious than initially anticipated. This is a tough break for both parties, as Trumbo will now be sidelined beyond Opening Day. If his initial timetable holds, the 32-year-old could be back in action in early-to-mid April. It's unclear who will fill in as the Orioles' designated hitter to open the season with Trumbo sidelined, but his injury could open up a spot for a non-roster player, such as Colby Rasmus, Danny Valencia or Pedro Alvarez, to break camp with Baltimore.
