Double-A Bowie reinstated Wagner (hand) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Making his 2024 debut for Bowie, Wagner started at second base Tuesday in Bowie's 2-0 loss to Binghamton and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Wagner, who missed the first month and a half of the season while recovering from offseason surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, was activated after completing a six-game rehab assignment between High-A Aberdeen and the rookie-level Florida Complex League.