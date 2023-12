Wagner underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wagner might be eased into action at spring training, but this type of procedure usually only requires 6-to-8 weeks of rest and rehab. The young infielder was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Clemson University and slashed .239/.342/.405 with 13 homers and 27 steals in 107 games this past year between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie.